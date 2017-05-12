EDC working to assess needs of community

The new Economic Development Commission (EDC) Director is hard at work for Junction City.

Mickey Fornaro-Dean is working to build local and regional relationships in the form of SWOT interviews.

A SWOT project looks at the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of an area. Dean has met with approximately 40 local and regional leaders thus far.

“I basically asked a series of questions about what do they see as our assets, what are our opportunities, what are our threats, what are our strengths and weaknesses; I probably have over 600 pages of notes [from that] to kind of wade through and boil that down to some information for the leadership of the Chamber, the EDC, and Junction City.”

Dean noted that the SWOT project/analysis is a work in progress.

The EDC is also working on a weekly newsletter for Chamber members.