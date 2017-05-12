Gaston Decides not to Seek a New Term

Longtime Geary USD 475 Board of Education member Carolyn Gaston has decided not to seek reelection.

Gaston told JCPost.com said when her current term ends in January of 2018 she will have completed two full terms plus a partial term she filled after initially being appointed to the school board.

She also noted that fresh eyes and a new perspective always bring new vision to the district. “This year I feel really good about the things that we’ve accomplished, and I think it’s a good time to basically to turn it over to someone else with different ideas, or maybe just continue to establish new ideas within the district.”

Four seats on the Board are up for election. The filing deadline is noon on June 1st.