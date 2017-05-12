Head Start Executive Director Selected for National Program

Loving Arms Learning Center Head Start Executive Director LaFarris Risby has been selected to participate in a National Program at UCLA for new Head Start Directors.

The National Center on Program Management and Fiscal Operations and the uCLA Anderson School of Management accepted Risby among numerous applicants from across the nation to participate in their PMFO New Directors Mentor Initiative from June 7-9 in Los Angeles, California.

Risby is the new grantee of a $1.4 million grant to bring the Head Start program of Junction City and Geary County back under local control. The grant is funded for the next five years.

Over it’s 48-year history, Head Start has educationally served children and families to help them become litereate and enter into the school system.

The program opened under Risby’s direction on Feburary 1 and is located at 540 Grant Avenue in Junction City.