Lady Jays Win Centennial League Track and Field Championship

The Junction City Lady Jays won the Centennial League track meet on Thursday at Seaman High School in Topeka.

Junction City finished with 174 team points, while Manhattan was second with 164.

Highlights for the Lady Jays included a first place finish by Kierra Newman in the 100 meter hurdles in 15.57, and the 300 hurdles in 45.42. Her time in the 300 meters was a league record.

Amaya Booker won the 100 meter dash in 12.51 and the 200 meters in 25.47. Lyric Holman captured first place in the 400 meters and the four by 100 and four by 400 relay teams also captured first place.

In the boys competition Junction City finished seventh 50.5 points. Seaman won the Centennial League title with 119 points.

For Junction City Jaylene Brime finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 43 feet 2.5 inches.