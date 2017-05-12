Man held on $1M bond, charged in Kansas triple-murder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old man is jailed on $1 million bond after being charged in connection with the shooting deaths of three people in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors in Wyandotte County on Thursday charged Jason R. Tucker with capital murder, attempted burglary and violating a protection order.

Tucker is also charged with attempted capital murder for allegedly wounding a man.

Police have said that survivor was struck in the head and shot in the back late Tuesday at a home, where officers later found the bodies of 47-year-olds Bernadette Gosserand and Vincent Rocha, and 26-year-old Jeremy Rocha.

Police say three children who were at the home during the shootings were unharmed.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if Tucker has an attorney. He has no listed home telephone number.