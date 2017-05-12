New Coordinator for ELL Named by USD 475

( Provided by USD 475 )

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – Unified School District 475, Geary County Schools, announced on May 12, 2017, the selection of a new Coordinator for ELL (English Language Learners), pending Board of Education approval. Susan Pender, a resident of Junction City, Kansas and a current ELL Teacher at Sheridan Elementary will take the position following the retirement of Bernie Altenhofen this year.

Pender is a leader within her building and serves on the Sheridan Student Improvement Team. She is also the Chairperson for the Anti-Bullying Committee. Pender has worked in Geary County Schools ELL Program since 2004. She is a graduate of Kansas State University (Master of Science: Curriculum and Development, Bachelor of Science: Elementary Education, and Bachelor of Science: Speech Pathology) and a former Junction City High School BlueJay. Matt Droge, Executive Director of Communication USD 475