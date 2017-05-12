Two from Geary County found Guilty in February ‘Meth lab’ bust

Joshua D. Grilliot, 24, and Nicholas E. Bird, 28, plead no contest today in Geary County District Court to one count each of the manufacture of methamphetamine – a felony offense.

A no contest plea means the defendant neither disputes nor admits to committing the crime.

The two were arrested in February in connected with an alleged meth lab at 1303 Spring Hill Road in Junction City. The Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group assisted by the Riley County Hazardous Materials Response team executed a search warrant in February 2017 after a month long investigation into the alleged manufacture of methamphetamine occurring at the residence.

The Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group is a joint task force composed of members of the Junction City Police, Geary County Sheriff’s and Grandview Plaza Police Departments.

Sentencing for both defendants is set for July.