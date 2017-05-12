Wakefield Bomber Results from Wheat State League Track Meet

Pole Vault 1st Place Cody Pollman 10’-06”
4th Place Dalton Murray 9’-00”
5th Place Kaleb White 8’-00”
Discus 1st Place J.J. Judy * 136’-06-½”
Shot Put 1st Place Brian VonHoltz * 48’-08”
Long Jump 3rd Place Jordan Colglazier 17’-10-¼”
High Jump 5th Place Kevin Jackson 5’-02”
6th Place Noah Ghent 5’-00”
Triple Jump 4th Place Chris Hardin 37’-10-½”
100 M. Dash 3rd Place Sammy Finnegan 11.95
200 M. Dash 3rd Place Sammy Finnegan 24.61
4th Place Chris Hardin 25.07
300 M. I. Hurdles 2nd Place Ashton Pickering 44.65
800 M. Run 1st Place Johnathan Bowen 2:13.29
3rd Place Jeffrey Thompson 2:18.35
1600 M. Run 1st Place Johnathan Bowen * 4:53.28
3200 M. Run 1st Place Johnathan Bowen 10:57.64
4thPlace Dalton Murray 11:43.70
4 x 100 M. Relay 2nd Place Jordan Colglazier 46.45
Sammy Finnegan
Ashton Pickering
Chris Hardin
4 x 400 M. Relay 3rd Place Sammy Finnegan 3:48.88
Kirk Iseli
Chris Hardin
Jordan Colglazier
4 x 800 Meters 1st Place Kevin Jackson 9:19.95
Jeffrey Thompson
Kirk Iseli
Dalton Murray
2016 Boys Wheat State League Team Results:
1st Place Solomon 140 Points
2nd Place Wakefield 137 Points
3rd Place White City 49 Points
4th Place Centre 43 Points
5th Place Herington 42 Points
6th Place Elyria Christian 41 Points
7th Place Goessel 39 Points
8th Place Hope 25 Points
9th Place Little River 19 Points
10th Place Canton/Galva 12 Points
11th Place Peabody/Burns 04 Points
Girls’ results:
Pole Vault 2nd Place Katie Brady 7’-06”
100 M. Hurdles 2nd Place Dakota Swader 18.25
200 M. Dash 1st Place Joanna Wright 27.62
4th Place Kenzy Barrett 28.81
300 M. I.Hurdles 4th Place Dakota Swader 54.76
4 x 100 M. Relay 1st Place Dakota Swader 54.44
Joanna Wright
Tori Hernandez
Kenzy Barrett
4 x 400 M. Relay 3rd Place Kenzy Barrett 4:32.38
Joanna Wright
Tori Hernandez
Dakota Swader
4 x 800 M. Relay 3rd Place Isabelle French 12:15.85
Ana Hughes
Sydney Barker
Katie Brady
Girls Wheat State League Team Results:
1st Place Herington 126 Points
2nd Place Goessel 119 Points
3rd Place Solomon 81 Points
4th Place Wakefield 56 Points
5th Place Canton/Galva 46 Points
6th Place Hope 41 Points
7th Place Little River 25 Points
8th Place White City 21 Points
9th Place Elyria/Christian 9 Points
10th Place Centre 15 Points
11th Place Peabody/Burns 04 Points
Wakefield Coach Ladd Braden