Wakefield Bomber Results from Wheat State League Track Meet

bombersBoys’ results:

 

Pole Vault                     1st Place               Cody Pollman                 10’-06”

                                    4th Place              Dalton Murray                9’-00”

                                    5th Place              Kaleb White                   8’-00”

 

Discus                          1st Place               J.J. Judy                  *   136’-06-½” 

 

Shot Put                       1st Place               Brian VonHoltz         *   48’-08”

 

Long Jump                   3rd Place              Jordan Colglazier           17’-10-¼”

 

High Jump                    5th Place              Kevin Jackson               5’-02”

                                   6th Place              Noah Ghent                  5’-00”

 

Triple Jump                  4th Place              Chris Hardin                  37’-10-½”

        

100 M. Dash                 3rd Place              Sammy Finnegan          11.95

                                   

200 M. Dash                 3rd Place              Sammy Finnegan          24.61

                                   4th Place              Chris Hardin                 25.07

 

300 M. I. Hurdles          2nd Place              Ashton Pickering           44.65

 

800 M. Run                   1st Place               Johnathan Bowen         2:13.29

                                    3rd Place              Jeffrey Thompson        2:18.35

 

1600 M. Run                1st Place               Johnathan Bowen   *    4:53.28

 

3200 M. Run                1st Place               Johnathan Bowen         10:57.64

                                  4thPlace                Dalton Murray              11:43.70

 

4 x 100 M. Relay          2nd Place              Jordan Colglazier           46.45

                                                             Sammy Finnegan

                                                             Ashton Pickering

                                                             Chris Hardin

 

4 x 400 M. Relay          3rd Place              Sammy Finnegan          3:48.88

                                                            Kirk Iseli

                                                            Chris Hardin

                                                            Jordan Colglazier

 

4 x 800 Meters             1st Place               Kevin Jackson               9:19.95

                                                             Jeffrey Thompson

                                                             Kirk Iseli

                                                             Dalton Murray

 

2016 Boys Wheat State League Team Results:

 

                  1st Place               Solomon                       140 Points

                  2nd Place              Wakefield                      137 Points

                  3rd Place              White City                      49 Points

                  4th Place              Centre                            43 Points

                  5th Place              Herington                       42 Points

                  6th Place              Elyria Christian                41 Points

                  7th Place              Goessel                           39 Points

                  8th Place              Hope                              25 Points

                  9th Place              Little River                      19 Points 

                  10th Place            Canton/Galva                  12 Points

                  11th Place            Peabody/Burns                04 Points

 

Girls’ results:

 

Pole Vault                     2nd Place              Katie Brady                   7’-06”

                          

100 M. Hurdles             2nd Place              Dakota Swader             18.25

 

200 M. Dash                 1st Place               Joanna Wright              27.62

                                   4th Place              Kenzy Barrett               28.81

 

300 M. I.Hurdles           4th Place              Dakota Swader             54.76

 

4 x 100 M. Relay          1st Place               Dakota Swader             54.44

                                                             Joanna Wright

                                    Tori Hernandez

                                                             Kenzy Barrett

 

4 x 400 M. Relay          3rd Place              Kenzy Barrett               4:32.38

                                                            Joanna Wright

                                                            Tori Hernandez

                                                            Dakota Swader

 

4 x 800 M. Relay          3rd Place              Isabelle French              12:15.85

                                                            Ana Hughes

                                                            Sydney Barker

                                                            Katie Brady

 

Girls Wheat State League Team Results:

 

                  1st Place               Herington                     126 Points

                  2nd Place              Goessel                        119 Points

                  3rd Place              Solomon                         81 Points

                  4th Place              Wakefield                        56 Points

                  5th Place              Canton/Galva                   46 Points

                  6th Place              Hope                              41 Points

                  7th Place              Little River                      25 Points 

                  8th Place              White City                      21 Points

                  9th Place              Elyria/Christian                 9 Points

                  10th Place            Centre                            15 Points

                  11th Place            Peabody/Burns                04 Points

 

Wakefield Coach Ladd Braden