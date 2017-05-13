Chapman Track and Field Results at NCKL League Meet

Girls Varsity Division:
Lindsey Anderson – 2nd 1600M 5:41.89, 3rd 800M 2:29.3
Madeline Elliott – 2nd 3200M 13:02.69
Schailynne Huber – 6th High Jump 4’ 8”
McKenna Kirkpatrick – 1st Triple Jump 34’ 9.25”, 3rd Discus 89’ 11.25”, 5th 800M 2:36.8
Ninti Little – 1st Long Jump 17’ 6.5”, 1st 100M 12.46, 1st 200M 25.97
Madison Smith – 3rd 1600M 5:42.33, 6th 800M 2:38.29
4×800 (Madison Smith, Madeline Elliott, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Lindsey Anderson) 2nd 10:11.41
4×400 (Lindsey Anderson, Grace Scales, Madeline Elliott, Madison Smith) 5th 5:04.37
4×100 (Grace Wells, Lina Shelley, Schailynne Huber, Ninti Little) 6th 55.38
Team Placing – 4th
Girls JV Division:
Jordyn Hubley – 3rd Shot Put 26’ 6”
Grace Scales – 1st 1600M 6:17.55, 2nd 800M 2:54.37
Lina Shelley – 1st High Jump 4’ 2”, 2nd Pole Vault 7’
Grace Wells – 3rd Long Jump 12’ 8.25”, 3rd 200M 30.86
Boys Varsity Division:
Shaun Blocker – 1st 400M 51.18
Tanner Hettenbach – 1st Shot Put 48’ 4.25”, 3rd Javelin 163’ 3”
Robert Litzinger – 2nd 400M 52.95, 3rd 200M 23.5, 4th Long Jump 19’ 11.75”
Aaron Modrow – 1st 3200M 10:13.41, 2nd 1600M 4:36.09
Jeremy Rodgers – 6th 1600M 4:55.89, 6th 3200M 10:59.24
Mitchell Tiller – 5th Pole Vault 11’
Anthony Wasylk – 1st 800M 2:03.52
Malik Watkins – 1st 200M 23.01, 3rd 300M Hurdles 42.45, 5th High Jump 5’ 6”
4×400 (Anthony Wasylk, Robert Litzinger, Malik Watkins, Shaun Blocker) 1st 3:34.47
4×800 (Anthony Wasylk, Trey York, Jeremy Rodgers, Aaron Modrow) 3rd 9:08.14
Team Placing: 4th
Boys JV Division:
Deven Backman – 3rd Pole Vault 8’ 6”, 4th 200M 26.92
Dalton Harvey – 2nd Shot Put 36’ 10.25”, 3rd Discus 94’ 1”, 5th Javelin 108’
Logan Smith – 6th 800M 2:33.23, 6th 1600M 5:37.59
Trey York – 3rd 1600M 5:26.31, 4th 3200M 11:35.68