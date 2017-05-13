Fort Riley looking to hire child care providers

A Fort Riley childcare-provider hiring event takes place on Monday, May 15 from 9 am to 2 pm at Riley’s Conference Center. During the event, applicants will be considered for all levels of child and youth program assistant positions.

The pay for these jobs ranges from $11.48 to $14.08 per hour. The hiring event is sponsored by Fort Riley’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, commonly known as “MWR.”

This event is for job seekers with a high school diploma, GED or higher education. Employees will be eligible to receive childcare discounts and have access to Fort Riley MWR programs.

Those interested in applying should attend the event ready to be interviewed. To speed the hiring process, applicants should bring an updated resume; high school diploma, GED or college transcripts; social security card; and birth certificate or passport. Additionally, applicants are encouraged to apply early at www.usajobs.gov, using keywords “NAF” and

“Fort Riley.”