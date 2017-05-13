Secondary ELA Specialist Selected

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – Unified School District 475, Geary County Schools, announced on May 11, 2017, the selection of a new Secondary ELA (English Language Arts) Specialist, pending Board of Education approval. Alexandra Shaw, a Curriculum and Instruction Coach for Junction City High School was selected for the position which became open due to the retirement of Judy Beemer. Beemer is retiring after 43 years in education.

Alexandra Shaw is a graduate of Texas Tech University (Bachelor of Arts in English Language & Literature) and the University of Texas at Arlington (Master of Science in Educational Leadership & Policy). She has worked in USD 475 since August 2015, where she has provided targeted coaching around specific practices, strategies, and content.