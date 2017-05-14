15-month-old girl seriously hurt at Kansas carnival

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 15-month-old girl is in the hospital after being seriously hurt at a carnival.

The girl was injured Friday night while standing outside a bounce house with her dad while her mom and big sister were inside.

Lynn Bartonek says her granddaughter was swinging back and forth on a wire in front of the bouncy house when she was hurt.

Officer Charley Davidson said it possible the girl was hurt by an electric shock.

The girl’s parents flagged down off-duty police officers nearby who called for help. Paramedics tried to revive her for an hour before taking her to the hospital.

Bartonek says doctors found burn marks on the girl’s feet.

The girl still hadn’t regained consciousness as of late Saturday.