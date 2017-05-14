K-State’s Barnett Signs with Denver Broncos

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State safety Dante Barnett became the fifth Wildcat from last year’s squad to join the NFL as he signed a rookie free agent contract with the Denver Broncos, the organization announced Saturday afternoon.

Barnett joins fellow rookie free agents Charmeachealle Moore (Los Angeles Chargers) and Deante Burton (Atlanta Falcons) along with draftees Jordan Willis (3rd Round, Cincinnati Bengals) and linebacker Elijah Lee (7th Round, Minnesota Vikings) as new NFL players. Barnett is the 13th Wildcat to join the Broncos and first since punter Ryan Doerr in 2013.

A two-time All-Big 12 performer, Barnett made 41 career starts at K-State, totaling 248 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions and 24 passes defended. He finished seventh in school history in career unassisted tackles (182) and ninth in career interception-return yards (160). A member of five bowl teams, Barnett helped the Wildcats earn a 43-22 record over his five seasons, while he was one of six three-time team captains in school history.

As a senior in 2016, Barnett totaled 67 tackles in addition to 3.5 TFLs, his first career sack and an interception en route to Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades. He carded 10 tackles against Oklahoma, while he had eight stops against West Virginia and Iowa State.

