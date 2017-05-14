Regional Pairings Set for JCHS Teams

The Junction City Blue Jay baseball team will travel to Dodge City on Wednesday for a 6A Regional Baseball Tournament. The Blue Jays ( 11-9 ) will meet Hutchinson ( 7-13 ) in a first-round game at 2 p.m. The other half of the bracket for the four-team tournament pits Wichita South ( 4-14 ) against Dodge City ( 12-8 ) at four p.m. The championship game is scheduled for six p.m. Wednesday.

The Junction City Lady Jay softball team ( 6-14 ) will play in a 6A Regional Tournament in Wichita on Thursday at three p.m. against Wichita-Haysville Campus ( 8-10 ). The other side of the tournament bracket finds Wichita Southeast ( 15-5 ) vs. Wichita West ( 1-17 ) at 4:30 p.m.. The championship game is at six p.m. Thursday.

The Junction City Lady Jay soccer team will play at Manhattan at six p.m. Tuesday in a Class 6A Regional match.