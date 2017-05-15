“389 Years of Experience” leaving USD 475; retirees honored

Thirteen retirees from Geary County USD 375 participated in the Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, May 13th honoring them for their years in service.
Twenty five total employees will retire from the District this year including ELL Coordinator Bernie Altenhofen, Instructor Judy Beemer, and Band Director TJ Taylor.
Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent of Schools, offered a thank you to all of the retirees.
“[We have] 389 years of experience walking out of our District, and that is always something that is an awe to me; when we talk to our kids about perseverance and working throughout and dedicating yourself to something – those of you retiring exemplify that, and we appreciate you so much,” said Witt. “Thank you for dedicating all of those years of service to USD 475, it has meant a lot and you will be missed.”
The luncheon was held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City.
Retirees include:
- Judy Beemer, 43 years
- Christine Day, 42 years
- Carolyn Stevens, 39 years
- Ruth Ann Ries, 38 years
- TJ Taylor, 36 years
- Inge Noa, 36 years
- Jan Clark, 35 years
- Susan Gwaltney, 35 years
- Deborah Barnes, 35 years
- Kathy Maxwell, 35 years
- Rebecca McMillin-Beckman, 32 years
- Kathy Williams, 31 years
- Sueko Gibbs, 31 years
- Eileen Hackley, 30 years
- Linda Holzer, 30 years
- Barbara Johnstone, 30 years
- Janet Parrish, 27 years
- Margaret Chambers, 26 years
- Bernie Altenhofen, 25 years
- Rosemary McKone, 25 years
- Marta Perta, 25 years
- Judy Ball, 23 years
- Connie Poland, 22 years
- Thomas Kilgore, 16 years
- Mary Jane Lemons, 15 years