“389 Years of Experience” leaving USD 475; retirees honored

Thirteen retirees from Geary County USD 375 participated in the Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, May 13th honoring them for their years in service.

Twenty five total employees will retire from the District this year including ELL Coordinator Bernie Altenhofen, Instructor Judy Beemer, and Band Director TJ Taylor.

Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent of Schools, offered a thank you to all of the retirees.

“[We have] 389 years of experience walking out of our District, and that is always something that is an awe to me; when we talk to our kids about perseverance and working throughout and dedicating yourself to something – those of you retiring exemplify that, and we appreciate you so much,” said Witt. “Thank you for dedicating all of those years of service to USD 475, it has meant a lot and you will be missed.”

The luncheon was held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City.

Retirees include:

Judy Beemer, 43 years

Christine Day, 42 years

Carolyn Stevens, 39 years

Ruth Ann Ries, 38 years

TJ Taylor, 36 years

Inge Noa, 36 years

Jan Clark, 35 years

Susan Gwaltney, 35 years

Deborah Barnes, 35 years

Kathy Maxwell, 35 years

Rebecca McMillin-Beckman, 32 years

Kathy Williams, 31 years

Sueko Gibbs, 31 years

Eileen Hackley, 30 years

Linda Holzer, 30 years

Barbara Johnstone, 30 years

Janet Parrish, 27 years

Margaret Chambers, 26 years

Bernie Altenhofen, 25 years

Rosemary McKone, 25 years

Marta Perta, 25 years

Judy Ball, 23 years

Connie Poland, 22 years

Thomas Kilgore, 16 years

Mary Jane Lemons, 15 years