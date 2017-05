This is commencement week for some area high schools.

At Junction City the graduation ceremony for JCHS seniors is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Al Simpler Stadium. At Saint Xavier High School it is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday.

For Chapman High School commencement is at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chapman Middle School Gymnasium, while for Manhattan High School it is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum.