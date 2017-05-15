Fort Riley Schedules Full Scale Exercise

A full-scale exercise is scheduled for May 17th and 18th at Fort Riley.

The Fort Riley Public Affairs Office reported that during the two days residents, employees and community members should be aware there is likely to be an increase in emergency response vehicle traffic and warning sirens.

Additionally, certain roads on the installation may be closed and traffic could be rerouted in certain locations at various times. Drivers are asked to be patient and allow extra time when traveling on post.

The exercise is a way to test and train installation emergency preparedness. It involves Fort Riley assets and community partner support to help test, synchronize and evaluate all emergency response processes adnd procedures.