Junction City Transportation Earns Two First Place Finishes in District Level Bus Driver Competition

Junction City Transportation school bus drivers finished first in two categories of the Northeast / Southeast Regional School Bus competition at Washburn Rural High School on Saturday.

Randall Eichorst captured first place in the Experienced Conventional category and Melody Collins finished first in Experienced Mini Bus.

Finishing second for Junction City Transportation were Kelly Mann in Rookie Conventional, Venessa Eichorst in Experienced Conventional and Chri Loy in Experienced Mini Bus.

Participants were judged by taking written exams covering school bus regulations, performance of a pre-trip inspection and driving in simulated conditions to include an obstacle course.

The participants will compete at the state level and receive their district awards at the state level awards banquet in Hutchinson on June 7th and 8th.