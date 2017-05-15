Junghans to seek two year term on Board of Education

LaDonna Junghans, current USD 475 Board of Education President, has announced her decision to seek a two year term on the Board of Education.

Junghans provided an official statement to JC Post (audio below):

Today I filed for the Board of Education for USD 475 for a two year term.

In the last four years I was elected to serve on the Board of Education and this has been a huge learning curve; because of that and because of the challenges today with education funding and the option on the table to pass a bond issue for a brand new high school in a new location, I wanted to remain on the Board – if the community desires that – to complete these two issues that are going on right now. I want to see this issues through.

I look forward to serving – at your discretion, if you so choose.

There are four seats up for election on the Board of Education. Carolyn Gaston announced last week that she will not seek re-election.

Board members Brian Field and William “Bill” Brooks have not yet made announcements on their decision to seek or forego re-election.

The filing deadline for candidates is noon on June 1st.