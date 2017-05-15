Police Receive Complaints About Fraudulent Activity

The Junction City Police Department has received several complaints about fraudulent activity in the area.

The Public Information Officer for the JCPD. Lt.Trish Giordano, said several residents have received calls from people claiming to be from Westar Energy Company. They are demanding payment from the resident or their electricity will be shut off immediately. The callers then give instructions on how to wire money to prevent the loss of power. The number on the caller ID was the actual number for Westar Energy. This is a scam.

Contact has been made with Westar Energy and this is not proper protocol for bill collection. Use caution with any agency or business demanding money over the telephone. If there is any question on the legitimacy of the call, contact the agency directly and never give personal or banking information out over the telephone.