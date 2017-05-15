Register for the MAC Breakfast

The Junction City Military Affairs Council will host the next monthly breakfast on Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 a.m., at the Geary County Convention Center.

As always, reservations are important.

The deadline to register for the breakfast will be Friday, May 19, at 5:00 p.m.

Cost of the breakfast is $12 per person. New this year: active military service members rate of $10! Fee is payable by check or cash at the door, or online here. You do not have to sign in to register, and the cost is $12.00 regardless if you are a chamber member or not. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m.

To make a reservation, please contact the

JC Chamber, info@jcacc.org or 785-762-2632. If you wish to be invoiced, please make sure we have your email. Thank You!