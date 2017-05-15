Run for the Wall to make stop in Junction City on Sunday

From Ontario, California to Washington, D.C., motorcyclists will ride in support of America’s Veterans as part of a “healing process” for the many Veterans that did not receive warm welcomes after returning from war, as well as the many prisoners of war (POW) and soldiers missing in action (MIA).

Event coordinator Carl Brown said that the group will make their way through Junction City on Sunday, May 21st.

“Once the riders come in, we’ll park and go over by the [Vietnam Veteran’s] memorial and have some ceremonies there,” said Brown.

A flag line will greet riders as they come into town and travel down Washington Street into Heritage Park. Over 400 riders are expected to converge in the downtown Junction City area.

“Any Veteran that wants to ride or anybody that supports the Vets or maybe has someone deployed can come and join us, ride as far as they want to go,” said Brown.

Volunteers are needed to provide water to the riders and to hold flags along Washington Street. Potential volunteers are asked to meet in the Heritage Park area around 4:00pm on Sunday.

The riders are expected to begin coming into town around 5:00 pm.

After leaving Junction City, the riders will held to Washington, D.C. will they will participate in a variety of events during the Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to Veterans past and present, and continue the fight for Veteran’s rights.