Sheriff: Man hit, critically injured walking across Kansas highway

RENO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating an injury accident in Reno County.

Just after 2a.m. Monday deputies were dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Kansas 96 at Kent Road, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival deputies found a man lying in the center of Kansas 96.

He had been walking across the highway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on K-96.

The driver stated that he did not see the man in the roadway until it was too late. The driver attempted to swerve to miss him but struck him with the front driver side of the vehicle.

K-96 north and south were both shut down to allow for Life Team to land. They flew the victim to Wesley Medical Center.

Both the driver and his passenger were wearing their seat belts during the time of the accident. Neither of them sustained any injuries and were able to drive the vehicle from the scene of the accident. No names were released.