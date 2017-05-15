JC Post

Swap Shop – May 15, 2017

Selling – 3-piece wood sectional wall unit; TV stand with shelves, 375-3381

Selling – Couch and love seat, 762-2447

Selling – Child’s Corvette car; Tony Lama boots (size 11-B), 238-5283

Selling – Snapper rider mower without motor,  410-7328

Selling – 12,000 BTU window air conditioner; Kirby upright vacuum; car ramps, 539-3232

Selling – Pellet stove and pellets, 479-0986

Selling – Rot iron patio set with 4 chairs; stainless steel barbecue grill with propane tank; two paper cutters, 577-4752

Selling – Antique Stark Grand Piano with bench, 706-1881

 

 