Touching remarks from FAHS Principal to longtime Band Director at Recognition Luncheon

“You did it right, and for that I thank you.”

That was the final remark by Doug Sallee, JCHS Fine Arts and Human Services (FAHS) Principal, to TJ Taylor during the USD 475 Retirement Reception on Saturday, May 13th.

Taylor worked as the band Director at Junction City High School for 20 years, impacting the lives of many students and staff along the way.

Sallee presented remarks during the recognition luncheon. “I did not get to know TJ really until 2010…he was a Shining Star nominee, he got selected as the District’s nominee for Secondary Level Kansas Teacher of the Year; and in that time we also went on trips together, we went to Arizona to the Fiesta Bowl, we went to Memphis, and we went to San Antonio as well.” Sallee noted that the band also made trips to the Cotton bowl, all of which did not occur before Taylor took over the program years ago.

In the early 70s, Taylor attended Kansas State University and upon graduation received his first job in Eureka, Kansas.

“He went from Eureka, to Dodge City and back to Emporia, and then he traveled to Garden City before going into the seminary” said Sallee. “He went to the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and was working on a master’s program there and was a master teacher, and was also working with a church.”

It was around this time in his life that Taylor received a call from then JCHS Principal Greg Springston offering him a position at the high school.

“Anybody that was involved in any of our extra-curricular/co-curricular, after school activities will tell you – we were in need of somebody to save our program,” said Sallee. “TJ Taylor, in my opinion, single-handedly saved our program, brought it back to life and for 20 years has been one of our most outstanding representatives for our community and for our Junction City High School students.”

Sallee noted that throughout the state the Blue Jay Band has garnered a reputation of representing the school and community in a positive light.

Taylor will retire at the conclusion of this school year; his last big event will be a trip with the Band to Washington, D.C. to march in a Memorial Day parade.

Taylor retires with 36 years of service to students and education.