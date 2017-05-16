JCHS announces new Head Cross Country Coach

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – Junction City High School (JCHS) has selected Ryan Norton, as the new Blue Jays head cross country coach, pending Board of Education approval.

Ryan is currently one of the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) instructors and also teaches the use of computers at Fort Riley Middle School (FRMS). He is the current lead coach for the cross country and track & field programs at FRMS.

He has worked in USD 475 for seven years.

Ryan is a graduate of Emporia State University (BS) and Kansas State University (MS – Educational Leadership) and comes to JCHS with a background of running and coaching experience.

Coach Norton is excited to take on the head coach responsibilities of the cross country program and is looking forward to the opportunity to work with members of the cross country team