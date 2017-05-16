Jury Trial for Craig set for July 10th

Joseph ‘Doda’ Craig had a status hearing in Geary County District Court on Monday morning.

During the status hearing on Monday, May 15th a pre-trial/motions hearing was set for June 14 and a jury trial for Craig has been set to begin on July 10th.

Craig faces multiple charges in connection with the death of 24 year old David Phillips of Manhattan, including Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Previously Convicted Felon, and in the alternative Premeditated 1st Degree Murder or Felony Murder.

Craig allegedly conspired with Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams to rob and then murder Phillips who was lured to a 827 West 12th Street Apartment C location in Junction City. Williams was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder on April 14th. Sentencing for Williams is July 27th.