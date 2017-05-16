Police: Suspect used edged weapon in Kan. restaurant robbery

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Monday police responded to a restaurant at 1501 West 23rd Street after report of a robbery.

Based on investigation it was determined that a black male wearing a red sweatshirt entered the business brandishing an edged weapon and demanded money.

The suspect fled the business with an undetermined amount of cash. An employee reported that during the incident he was struck by the suspect, not with the weapon, causing minor injuries that did not require medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477).