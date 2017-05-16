Suspect identified in Manhattan hit and run, District Attorney to consider charges

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) has provided an update in the hit and run injury accident that led to the hospitalization of 21 year old Amber Wilhelm.

The accident occurred at 12th St. and Bluemont Ave. on April 14th at approximately 1:55 am. When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian later identified as Amber Wilhelm, 21, of Manhattan, suffering from severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle has been identified as a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nicholas Blaha, 21, of Manhattan.

The investigation revealed that at the time of the accident, Wilhelm stopped in the crosswalk and bent over. Wilhelm was then struck by Blaha, who was traveling westbound on Bluemont Ave.

Wilhelm was transported to Via Christi and then life-flighted to Stormont Vail for her injuries.

With the release of the this information, officers with the RCPD have concluded their investigation.

The case has been forwarded to the Riley County District Attorney’s office for review to determine whether charges will be filed.