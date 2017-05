There have been two more candidate filings for the Junction City Commission.

According to Geary County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer they include Lawrence M. Ruiz and Michael A. Morris. Their filings bring to five the total number of candidates who have filed in the City Commission race. The others are Heinrich Biggs, John-Charles Silva and Jarrod Toothman.

Three seats on the Commission are up for election. The filing deadline is noon on June 1st.