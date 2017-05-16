Two New Candidates Enter City Commission Race

Jarrod Toothman and John-Charles Silva have filed for election to seats on the Junction City Commission. Both men are human resource professionals working in civilian jobs at Fort Riley.

Toothman was born and raised in Salina, and joined the U.S. Army as an infantryman after high school. He did two tours overseas, and was stationed at Fort Riley beginning in 2009. Toothman said he and his wife decided to remain in the Junction City community. “I really want to be a part of the community and see the community better itself. ” He added he has noticed a lot of things that could be changed. “There’s not very many areas for kids to play. Our parks are starting to be dilapidated, there’s areas of streets that don’t have street lights.” Toothman added economically Junction City should be independent of Fort Riley.

Silva was born and raised in California, served at Fort Riley in the U.s. Army, and remained in the area following his discharge from the Army in 2008.

He has served his communities in the past. “I started off when I was 14 years old volunteering at our local police department.” Silva added he has always felt it was important to serve the community, “and give selflessly of yourself to benefit and improve your hometown, where you love.”

Silva and Toothman join Heinrich Biggs in the race for the Junction City Commission. The filing deadline is noon on June 1st. Three seats on the City Commission are up for election.