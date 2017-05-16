USD 475 selects new Director of Teaching and Learning

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – USD 475 Geary County Schools, has announced the selection of a new Director of Teaching and Learning, pending Board of Education approval.

Pam Irwin, the Director of Staff Development and Accreditation for USD 305, will make the move to Geary County Schools USD 475 later this summer (July).

Irwin has served in her current position with USD 305 since 2008 where she worked to coordinate professional learning experiences for teachers which were centered on district initiatives. She also worked to coordinate school improvement efforts at both the district level and building level while in the Salina Public School system.