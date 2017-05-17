Blue Jay Band to spend Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C.

Fifty one high school band will march in a Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C. – amongst that 51 is none other than Junction City High School.

TJ Taylor, Band Director, said that once the students reach the nation’s capital on Friday, May 26th they will hit the ground running.

“We have lunch at Union Station, we’re going to go to Arlington National Cemetery to be part of a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier; and then after that we get to check into the hotel and after dinner we’re headed to the Marine barracks to watch the US Marine Drum and Bugle Corps perform,” said Taylor.

Activities don’t end on Friday, the group will visit the popular Medieval Times restaurant for dinner on Friday, visit the World War II memorial on Saturday for a stand still concert, and attend a performance from the Marine Fife and Drum Corp Old Guard at Fort McHenry.

“On Sunday we’re heading to the National Zoo and possible the Smithsonian Museums; we have a tour of the Kennedy Center for the performing arts set up for us as well,” said Taylor. “Then [Sunday] evening is the National Memorial Day concert which is on the PBS channel.”

On Monday, May 29th the band will march in the Memorial Day parade and then head back to Junction City.

This trip is the first of it’s kind for the Blue Jay Band which is bringing 72 students and 13 adults to Washington, D.C.

“It’s a big deal, I’ve always wanted to take a group to Washington, D.C. there’s just so much to do and it’s a big honor to be nominated to take on this project,” said Taylor.

Traditionally, the band has traveled to perform in bowl games.

This will be Taylor’s final performance as the band director before his retirement.