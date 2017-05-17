Chapman Baseball and Softball Teams Compete in Regionals

The Chapman Irish softball team fell to Clay Center in the championship game of their Class 4A Division II regional tournament 6-3 on Tuesday in Clay Center. Chapman defeated Smoky Valley in a first-round game 8-2 while Clay Center defeated Concordia 5-0.

Clay Center advances to the Class 4A State Tournament.

In baseball the Chapman Irish were defeated in the first round of their regional tournament by Rock Creek 11-4. Rock won the tournament by defeating Clay Center in the championship game 13-5.