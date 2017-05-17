JC Post

Clean It Up!

Mayor Mick McCallister at work at a City Commission meeting.

It’s time to clean up Junction City.

City Commissioner Mick McCallister said Tuesday night the city needs to decide where we’re going, and needs to take care of blights.  He showed approximately 40 photos during the City Commission meeting showing run down and in some cases abandoned properties along Washington Street and Grant Avenue. Both are are major entrances and thoroughfares in the city.

“Well our entrances to the city, we’ve spent an enormous amount of money putting in new roads, new sidewalks, new handicap ramps, really looks good when you come into the entrances to the city. What I want to focus on is making sure that we accentuate that work that we’ve done by cleaning up some of these buildings and some of these commercial areas that need a little attention.”

McCallister showed photos of such locations as the abandoned former Dairy Queen on South Washington, a house on Washington Street that was described as having an unacceptable appearance, a vacant car wash, an empty business building on Grant Avenue with no signage, and many other sites.

McCallister challenged the community and city to do something about the viewshed of the city.

  • Jarrod Toothman

    I am just curious at which point in the meeting this occurred. I had to step out around 850pm and at no point saw this.

    • Ed Smith

  • Jarrod Toothman

    The removal of a building(s) individuals deem a “blight” in our city will not attract businesses or individuals to our great city the two things just do not connect. One major problem is a sales tax of 9.7%, while similar cities such as Salina for example only has 8.5% sales tax. We need to bring industry to Junction City. A Goodyear plant would of been nice….. what happened to that???? How do we expect our amazing citizens to pay sales tax when they cannot even find decent work within our city. Production industry, Retail, Family dining and Family attractions could help rectify this problem. Stop focusing on “blight” and focus on ECONOMICS.

  • Annoyed

    Blight isn’t the problem. Blight is the result of bad city planning and management. Fix the problem first. Blight later, and in fact it might even fix itself.