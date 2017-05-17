Clean It Up!

It’s time to clean up Junction City.

City Commissioner Mick McCallister said Tuesday night the city needs to decide where we’re going, and needs to take care of blights. He showed approximately 40 photos during the City Commission meeting showing run down and in some cases abandoned properties along Washington Street and Grant Avenue. Both are are major entrances and thoroughfares in the city.

“Well our entrances to the city, we’ve spent an enormous amount of money putting in new roads, new sidewalks, new handicap ramps, really looks good when you come into the entrances to the city. What I want to focus on is making sure that we accentuate that work that we’ve done by cleaning up some of these buildings and some of these commercial areas that need a little attention.”

McCallister showed photos of such locations as the abandoned former Dairy Queen on South Washington, a house on Washington Street that was described as having an unacceptable appearance, a vacant car wash, an empty business building on Grant Avenue with no signage, and many other sites.

McCallister challenged the community and city to do something about the viewshed of the city.