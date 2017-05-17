Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program Announces 25th Anniversary Class Offering

PRESS RELEASE

The Board of Directors of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program have declared the application period for the 2017-18 class offering “officially open” according to Executive Director Jack Lindquist, Manhattan.

The non-profit educational program is designed to train and more-fully engage leaders in the region that includes Fort Riley, Geary, Riley, and Pottawatomie counties.

Lindquist said, “The Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program is based in the fastest growing region of our state. We have never had more opportunity or greater need for well informed, collaborative, decisive leadership. That is possible through 21st Century proactive servant leadership development.”

Lindquist added, “Although all of our classes have been phenomenal since the program was formed in 1992, this will be a special class for the program as it will be the 25th anniversary offering. We also will be getting closer to the 500 participants to-date plateau…an amazing milestone that has and will continue to greatly benefit the region. Participants to-date have one thing in common, the desire to better life and livelihood in the northern Flint Hills.”

Interested candidates are encouraged to learn more about the program by visiting the new website www.fhrlp.org/. Instructions and program details are available on the FHRLP website. Application is also on-line via the websites menu links and must be submitted byJuly 18.