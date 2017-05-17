Irwin Army Community Hospital to Host Summer Safety Day

Irwin Army Community Hospital will host a Summer Safety Day event Friday,
May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of IACH’s main entrance near the
flagpole.
The annual event brings together agencies on Fort Riley and throughout the
Central Flint Hills Region to teach Soldiers, beneficiaries and staff about
staying safe during the spring and summer months.
WHAT: Summer Safety Day
WHEN: Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: In front of IACH’s main entrance near the flagpole, 650 Huebner Road
WHO: Soldiers, families, veterans, civilian employees and local community
WHY: To promote spring and summer safety
Visitors are encouraged to access the public parking structure through the
lower levels during the event.
IACH Summer Safety Day is free and open to the public. Lunch is available
for purchase.