Irwin Army Community Hospital to Host Summer Safety Day

Irwin Army Community Hospital will host a Summer Safety Day event Friday,

May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of IACH’s main entrance near the

flagpole.

The annual event brings together agencies on Fort Riley and throughout the

Central Flint Hills Region to teach Soldiers, beneficiaries and staff about

staying safe during the spring and summer months.

WHAT: Summer Safety Day

WHEN: Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: In front of IACH’s main entrance near the flagpole, 650 Huebner Road

WHO: Soldiers, families, veterans, civilian employees and local community

WHY: To promote spring and summer safety

Visitors are encouraged to access the public parking structure through the

lower levels during the event.

IACH Summer Safety Day is free and open to the public. Lunch is available

for purchase.