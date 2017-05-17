Launch a Business program selects 11 Kansas startup ventures to receive resources for success

MANHATTAN — The Center for the Advancement of Entrepreneurship has selected 11 high-potential startup ventures for participation in the university’s fourth annual Launch a Business, or LAB, program, powered by KS State Bank.

The selected businesses will take part in a monthlong summer program, receiving much-needed resources, including faculty-led workshops, hands-on student research teams and access to the university’s world-class alumni mentor network. The program is specifically intended for early-stage companies and will provide the building blocks for turning a concept into a successful venture.

The Launch a Business program will take place from May 25 to June 29. Program organizers invite all alumni and supporters of the university and the regional startup ecosystem to a closing celebration on June 29 in the Business Building atrium. The event will feature presentations from all program participants and the public will be asked to vote for their favorite startup.

“K-State LAB is designed to support promising entrepreneurs with the university’s unique resources to help advance their business concept and ultimately create jobs in Kansas,” said Chad Jackson, director of the college’s Center for the Advancement of Entrepreneurship. “We have been thrilled with the overwhelming support and interest we have received for this program over the years, and look forward to working with these entrepreneurs to make this year even better.”

Criteria for selection included identifying a real problem and an innovative solution, demonstrating the drive to succeed and ability to incorporate feedback, and showing commitment to the idea and the Launch a Business program.

The following 11 startup ventures were selected for the 2017 program:

• Rev-E3, Beloit, looks to solve e-waste issues in rural communities across the state of Kansas.

• Double L Manufacturing, Clay Center, a manufacturer of skid steer and tractor attachments for use on the farm or job site.

• Flint Hills Lavender Farm, Council Grove, strives to produce and sell high-quality lavender products to communities in the Flint Hills region while using practices that promote intensive farming methods, preserve farmland and utilize minimal resources.

• Heartland Heritage, Derby, a Midwest clothing brand dedicated to authentically telling the Midwest story by outfitting you with durable, quality apparel whether you are in the field or on the fairway.

• Bridges, Manhattan, connects patients to the resources necessary to access adult stem cell therapy by collaborating with health providers and working with patients to ensure all their pre- and post-treatment needs are met.

• Pinnacle Performance, Manhattan, a cutting-edge coaching firm serving elite athletes and general fitness clients through a unique combination of scientific expertise and practical experience — transforming traditional training and injury prevention into a new experience.

• Pip’s Bake Shoppe, Manhattan, specializes in wedding cakes and other baked goods that are customized to the buyers’ wants to help ensure the success of the occasion.

• Precision Microwave, Manhattan, a medical device company focused on the development of advanced thermal therapy applicators for minimally invasive cancer treatment.

• Embruon, Salina, aims to help cattle producers manage the challenging genomic world with technology, allowing producers to make informed genomic decisions before pregnancy has begun to maximize genetic improvement and minimize the cost of resources used.

• MperVus, Shawnee, a patent-pending technology that securely stores data by randomly parsing, diffusing and storing it. This allows MperVus to securely protect data storage and use regardless of platform in an on-premise, hybrid, cloud or matrix solution.

• Print3 Technologies, Shawnee, manufactures digital printing/decorating equipment to directly apply decorations on containers such as bottles, cups and jars. This reduces costs for short- and medium-run production while also enabling new-patented decoration methods to stand out on the shelf.