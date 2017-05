The Milford Lions Club will host a pancake / sausage feed from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Milford City Building. There will be a suggested donation of $5.

A new Milford City information sign dedication is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on the grounds of the current sign.

The sign is a community legacy project of the Milford Lions Club in honor of the 100th anniversary of Lions Clubs International.