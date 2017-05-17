National Archives Announces New Head of Eisenhower Presidential Library

Washington, DC — Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero today announced the appointment of Dawn Hammatt as the new Director of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, effective May 28, 2017.

In making the announcement, the Archivist said, “In light of the renewed scholarly interest in President Eisenhower and on the cusp of a major new redesign of its museum, Dawn Hammatt’s experience leading museums, managing historic collections, and overseeing educational programming make her uniquely qualified to lead the Eisenhower Library forward as it plans a major renovation to its permanent galleries and facility.”

Ms. Hammatt has served in museums across the southeast for her entire career. In South Carolina, she served as managing director for a local history museum and on the governing board for the South Carolina Archival Association. In New Orleans, she was the Director of Curatorial Services for the Louisiana State Museum, a statewide museum system that maintains nine museums. In this role, she oversaw the exhibits, collections management, curatorial and education departments for the state. The collection of nearly 500,000 objects range from colonial judicial documents and military artillery to Mardi Gras costumes.

Most recently, she comes to the National Archives from the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in Meridian, Mississippi, where she has been managing the design and fabrication of a new 22,000-square-foot exhibition. She has also been active in the Southeastern Museums Conference and currently serves as the vice president.

Ms. Hammatt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Louisiana State University, a Master of Liberal Studies from the University of Oklahoma, and is currently enrolled in a Professional Certificate program in nonprofit administration at the University of Montana.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, located in Abilene Kansas is one of 14 libraries in the Presidential Library system administered by the National Archives and Records Administration and overseen by the Office of Presidential Libraries. The Presidential Libraries house the records of Presidents Herbert Hoover through Barack Obama and preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire.