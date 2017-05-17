Proposed sports complex project in limbo

Discussion and work toward a proposed sports complex project in Junction City is at a standstill.

Eddie Reeder, Project Manager, provided an update on the project.

“We have slowed down, I guess you could say we’re somewhat at a standstill,” said Reeder. “It’s not anything that we’ve given up, we haven’t pushed the idea aside or anything along those lines; but we need to explore what options we have as we’re sitting here unable to advance at the moment.”

Reeder said that he has been working on research into the existing facilities in town and “what opportunities exist there for bringing tournaments here to Junction City.”

The Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Advisory Committee received an update on the Sports Complex efforts today.