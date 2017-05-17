Rural Fire Dept. purchases new truck

The Geary County Commission has approved the acquisition of a new truck for the rural Fire Department.

Ben Bennett, County Commissioner, met with the Rural Fire Chief on Monday.

“We gave him the okay to go ahead and do that for $25,000; there is an equipment fund that is set aside in the budget for that and the money is there, and this will be a new pumper truck,” said Bennett.

Garry Berges is the Rural Fire Chief. The Rural Fire Station is located off of Interstate 70 exit 303, east of Junction City.