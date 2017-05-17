JC Post

Swap Shop – May 17, 2017

Selling – 65-inch Mitsubishi TV,  307-5680

Selling – Honey brown bedroom furniture (double dresser, chest of drawers, night stand, queen size headboard) 730-4189

Free – Aquarium supplies; books;  Selling -Tony Lama size 11 boots, 238-5283

Free – Crocus bulbs, 413 Maple Street

Selling – Preform pond, 6 x 4′ with water fall attachment, 223-1644

Selling – Super Start battery (new) 479-0437

Buy – Window fans, 238-1185

Selling – Two sets of spurs; Chamberlain garage door opener, 482-3418

Selling – Set of WWII Encyclopedias; four fishing poles and tackle, 223-6193

Buy – Styrofoam manikin heads, 238-8738

Buy – 16-foot trampoline net; lawn mower trailer; two loads of top soil, 226-1976

Selling – Little boy’s clothing (newborn to 12 months) 226-4956

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 