A Big Accomplishment!

Jasmine Hunt was the member of the Senior class of 2017 honored Wednesday evening at Junction City High School for having the top grade point average at the end of her JCHS career.

She received a huge ovation from the audience. It was an emotional accomplishment. “When she first said it was going to be awarded to the student with the highest gpa I almost freaked out. I don’t know, it’s not that I didn’t think that I was, but it was just a whirlwind of emotion at that point.”

Hunt received the Bonecutter – Geary Community Schools Foundation Scholarship of $1,000.

Nicholas Dombrowski was recognized for having the second highest grade point average. He was presented with the JCEA scholarship, which carries a value of $500.

The total value of all scholarships presented to the Senior Class of 2017 at JCHS was calculated at approximately $2,150,000.