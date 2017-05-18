Filing for Geary USD 475 Board of Education

There has been a new candidate filing for the Geary USD 475 school board.
Geary County Clerk Rebecca Bossemeyer reported that Sammy Lee Harris of Junction City has filed for election to a regular four-year term on the board.
There are four seats up for election on the board, including three regular four-year terms plus an unexpired term which will cover approximately two years. LaDonna Junghans has filed for election to the unexpired term.
All new terms begin in January.
