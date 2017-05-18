The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for… Dickinson County in central Kansas… * Until 1100 PM CDT *

At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. *

Some locations that will experience flooding include… Abilene, Chapman, Solomon, Enterprise, Woodbine, Manchester, Moonlight and Talmage.

Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the warned area. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 267 and 289.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.