Former Police Chief files for City Commission

Former Junction City Police Chief Tim Brown has filed for candidacy to the Junction City Commission.

A resident of Junction City since the late 1970s, Brown led a life committed to public service.

“I got out of the Army in 1978 and [began work] on the Junction City Police Department,” said Brown. “I was on the police department for about 37 years, the last 7 as Chief of Police.”

Brown retired almost a year ago from law enforcement, and noted that he’s been contemplating running for the City Commission ever since.

“I’ve been in some form of public service most of my life, and I decided that I wanted to take an opportunity at running for Commission and continuing my public service,” said Brown. “I can’t think of anything more honorable than maybe being a commissioner for the city of Junction City.”

Brown’s filing today bring the total number of candidates to six for the Junction City Commission.

There are three available seats on the Commission, if the number of candidates reaches ten there will be a primary election ahead of the November general election.

The filing deadline is Thursday, June 1st at noon.