Geary County in ‘Enhanced Risk’ area for Severe Weather

The National Weather Service in Topeka is predicting severe storms will move into the area around 4:00 pm this afternoon.

The storm is projected to travel northeast at 30 to 40 mph. The peak intensity of the storm is expected to be from 5:00 pm through midnight.

Severe hazards associated with this storm include: the possibility of strong tornadoes, hail greater than 2 inches in diameter, strong wind gusts (up to 80 mph possible), and the possibility for flash flooding.

Geary County is in what is concerned an enhanced risk area for severe activity; the bullseye of the storm will be centered around Wichita. The initial storm development will be around Salina in the 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm time frame and move into our area between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

There is a possibility for a second round of storms – thus extending the risk for severe weather through midnight.