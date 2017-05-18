JCHS Qualifies 22 Athletes for State Track Meet

The Junction City High School track and field program will send a contingent of athletes to the State Track meet next week in Wichita.

The Lady Jays captured first in the team competition at the Class 6A Regional meet on Thursday in Lawrence with 152 points, ahead of Manhattan who finished second in the eight-team field with 110 points.

For the Lady Jays Lyric Holman won the 100 meter dash in 12.75, finished second in the 200 meters in 25.93, and second in the 400 meters in 59.30. Amaya Booker was third in the 100 in 12.92 and fourth in the 200 in 26.50. Hope Stephens was third in the 800 meter run in 2:25.61, while Keiana Newman won the 100 meter hurdles in 15.46 and the 300 meter hurdles in 46.80. Alana Kramer was third in the 100 meter hurdles in 16.68, Tiara Smith finished third in the 400 meters in 1:00.27 and Destiny Lemons was fourth in the 300 meter hurdles in 61.16. The Lady Jay 4 x 100, 4 x 400, and 4 x 800 relay teams all finished first.

The Blue Jay boys scored just 30 points and finished eighth in the Regional Meet. Chase Bennett finished fourth in the 800 meter run in 2:04.62 and Jacob Lovell was third in the 1600 meter run in 4:34.91. Jaylene Brime was fourth in the long jump at 20-feet-8 inches, and he also won the triple jump with a top mark of 45-feet-4.25 inches.

The state track meet is May 26th and 27th at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.