JCHS Senior Receives Associates College Degree

Cadin Sanner will graduate with the Class of 2017 Saturday night at Junction City High School.

But he already has a college associates degree. Sanner was accepted into the Fort Hays State University Kansas Academy of Math and Science. The program allows high school students to attend Fort Hays State fulltime during their junior and senior years of high school.

Sanner said in the program you can earn dual credits. “So you earn college credits, as well as them transferring back for your high school credit.” Sanner earned 71 college credit hours and obtained his Associates degree at the same time as his graduation from high school.

Sanner said it was difficult balancing out all the academic work. “It was an advanced course so we had to take more credit hours than the college student.” Sanner added in his first semester he took 18 college credit hours, including three hours that were a graduate level research course that were part of the program requirements. He is the first at JCHS to achieve this accomplishment through the program.

Sanner was recognized with his Associates degree during the Senior Awards Night at Junction City High School. In the future he will pursue studies in the criminal justice field.